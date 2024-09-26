I Can’t Stop Looking at the Mushroom House in Cincinnati, Ohio
Good luck driving by this adorably quirky masterpiece of a house without stopping and staring.
The word unique doesn't quite cover the description of the Mushroom House in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Cincinnati. This house was built and designed by architect Terry Brown. He started building this eccentric home in 1992 and technically completed it in 2006. However, the home you see today is a product of the finishing touches in 2016 according to Wikipedia,
It was built between 1992 and 2006. The structure as it is currently was completed in 2016. The Studio served as the architect's office and secondary residence until his death in 2008.
This unusual home has about 1,260 square feet of space with one bedroom and one bath. The estimated value of the Cincinnati Mushroom House is 326,300 according to Zillow.
Through the years this home has been listed several times but had no luck on the market. Likely due to its price versus its size. However, it was eventually sold to the current resident in 2021 for $275,000.
It's odd to see a home with these shapes, textures, and colors.
The amount of detail is really breathtaking.
Colored stones are surrounding the home that must have taken so much time to paint.
There are a handful of photos of the inside of the Mushroom House on Zillow that you can check out by tapping here.
