Many Michigan residents are required to update their licenses every four years. However, officials warn that significant changes are coming to driver's licenses, and Michigan residents should prepare for them now.

Officials Warn Of Major Changes Soon To Michigan Driver's License

According to Homeland Security, changes have been made in Michigan and the U.S. to make driver's licenses more secure and difficult to counterfeit. But millions of residents may not be ready for recent updates to their current licenses, and the deadline is looming.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said in a news release that now is the time for Michigan residents to convert their driver's licenses to a REAL ID:

“We want to ensure Michiganders are aware of the approaching deadline and can take the steps needed to avoid possible inconvenience and delays. The Michigan Department of State is ready and available to help Michigan residents easily convert their driver’s license to a REAL ID ahead of this deadline.”

On May 7, 2025, U.S. travelers must be REAL ID compliant to board domestic flights and access certain federal facilities. The law means certain federal agencies, like the Transportation Security Administration or the Department of Homeland Security, will not be allowed to accept state-issued forms of identification that don't include a Real ID seal.

Real ID will be required for domestic flights and access to federal facilities, military bases, and nuclear power plants. If your license or ID has the star, you are REAL ID ready. According to the state, more than 70% of Michigan driver's licenses and state IDs were REAL ID-compliant as of March 21. Michigan residents can schedule an appointment online to obtain a Real ID at a Secretary of State office.

