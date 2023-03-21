Either opportunity is knocking or the craft beer bubble is about to burst as yet another Michigan brewery is for sale, this time in the U.P.

We've seen several breweries come up for sale over the last several months including Tapistry Brewing in Bridgman and Open Road Brewery in Wayland. As of this writing, both remain on the market.

But what's so special about Drifa Brewing Company in Marquette? Not only is it credited with being Michigan's first cooperatively owned brewery and only one of 12 in the entire country. It also just so happens to sit along the scenic shores of Lake Superior!

What's a Brewery Co-Op?

A part of the Marquette Brewing Cooperative, Drifa is part of a,

...grassroots effort on the part of homebrewers and craft beer lovers in the Marquette area to create a cooperatively-owned microbrewery and taproom in order to meet the needs of its member/owners and to use the power and flexibility of the cooperative model to thrive and grow.

Owners at Drifa Brewing paid a one-time fee to become part owner of the brewery which affords you certain voting rights, discounts, and a say in which beers are brewed. Pretty cool, right?

However, as owner Fran Sevegney tells the U.P. news outlet TV6,

The 600-member cooperative and the 9 board members have decided to dissolve that and buy out the 600 members from their ownership of the cooperative...I think that this is going to be viewed as a good investment and opportunity for someone that wants to take this formerly cooperative ownership business as a great sole proprietor endeavor

What's Included?

According to the property listing, included in the $375,000 list price are all brewing equipment, both indoor and outdoor furnishings, craft beer recipes, brewery branding and logo rights, as well as the website and other marketing platforms.

Take a look at this turnkey operation, it could be your next business venture calling!

