Car Jumping U.S. 131 Overpass in Dorr, Michigan Caught on Video

A truly shocking moment was caught on video Thursday as a car went airborne in West Michigan.

There are dozens of copies of a video circulating on TikTok from a car accident that happened in Allegan County yesterday that looks like it's straight out of the Dukes of Hazzard. The video uploaded by @GrumpyGuy21, which appears to be the first one posted on the popular social media app, includes audio from a police scanner calling for EMS from Allegan, Dorr, and Wayland. The dispatcher describes the scene of the accident on U.S. 131, exit 68 overpass by saying a possible blue Chevy Malibu jumped the highway. A man was seen climbing out of the back of the vehicle covered in blood.

You can see the shocking moment unfold in the TikTok below.

From watching the video, it looks like it is possible that the driver was either overcorrecting as they attempted to take the exit after almost missing it or simply wasn't paying attention and veered off of the highway. We don't know for sure. At this time, it is unclear what happened to cause the accident.

In the video below you can see the path the car took when it launched into the air followed by the smashed car on the other side of the overpass.

We've reached out to local authorities in an effort to find out the cause of the accident and the status of the person or persons involved in the accident. We will update this story as soon as we get that information.

