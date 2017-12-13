Don’t Miss The Deadline To Send Christmas Cheer

With Christmas just days away, it's time to get those presents shipped in time for Christmas morning.

One of the last things on my 'Christmas To Do List' is ship gifts to family and friends who are located all over our nation. Most every year I panic that the presents will not make it in time for the holiday, and this year is not different. Experts are advising to have everything on it's way by Friday, including online orders.

Even though, companies take the hassle of shipping off your plate when you order on line, you will feel it in the pocket book. In order to guarantee a timely arrival, you may have to pay more, but there is some good news regarding online shopping and shipping.

Phillip Dengler, co-owner of BestBlackFriday.com, pointed out a few changes in shipping over the past year...

"One of the bigger changes this year is Amazon's minimum order size to qualify for free shipping is now only $25. It was $49 last holiday season, and Amazon lowered it to $25 this past May."

Dengler went on to say...

"At Wal-Mart, the minimum order size to qualify for free shipping was $50 last year. But it's now $35 and Wal-Mart upgraded free shipping to a two-day option. "

Below is a list of popular stores and their shipping deadlines. Also listed is the classic way to send something, The US Post Office and Fed EX.

Shipping deadlines

Amazon:

Friday is the last day for free shipping on qualifying orders over $25 on Amazon.com.

Monday is the deadline for standard shipping

Dec. 22 — Two-day shipping (Free with Prime)

Kohl’s

Monday by 11 p.m. Central Standard Time - Standard

Dec. 19 by 1 p.m. Central Standard Time - 2-Day Shipping

Dec. 20 by 1 p.m. Central Standard Time - 1-Day Shipping

Macy’s

Dec. 20 by 5 p.m. - Free Standard Shipping (With purchase of $99 or more.)

Dec. 21 by noon - Express

Dec. 24 by 10 a.m. - In-Store Pickup

Dec. 24 by 10 a.m. - Same-Day Delivery

Target

Varies by Item. Free shipping can apply for orders made through Dec. 23.

Dec. 19 by noon - Premium 2-Day Shipping

Dec. 22 by noon - Express 1-Day Shipping

Toys R Us

Monday by 11:59 p.m. - Free Shipping

Dec. 20 by 3 p.m. - Expedited

Dec. 20 by 11:59 p.m. - Express

Dec. 24 by noon - In-Store Pickup

Walmart

Wednesday - Freight

Dec. 19 - Standard

Dec. 21 - Rush

FedEx

Friday - Ground

Monday - FedEx Home Delivery

Dec. 19 - Express Saver

Dec. 20 - FedEx 2-Day and 2-Day a.m.

Dec. 21 - FedEx Standard Overnight, Priority Overnight, and First Overnight

Dec. 25 - FedEx SameDay and SameDay City (Priority & Standard)

UPS

Monday - UPS 3 Day Select

Dec. 20 - UPS 2nd Day Air

Dec. 21 - UPS Next Day Air and UPS 2nd Day Air (Saturday Option)

Dec. 22 - UPS Next Day Air (Saturday Option)

USPS

Thursday - USPS Retail Ground

Dec. 19 - First-Class Mail Service

Dec. 20 - Priority Mail Service

Dec. 22 - Priority Mail Express Service

For a complete list of stores and their shipping deadlines go to Freep.com and happy shipping!