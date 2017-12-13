Don’t Miss The Deadline To Send Christmas Cheer
With Christmas just days away, it's time to get those presents shipped in time for Christmas morning.
One of the last things on my 'Christmas To Do List' is ship gifts to family and friends who are located all over our nation. Most every year I panic that the presents will not make it in time for the holiday, and this year is not different. Experts are advising to have everything on it's way by Friday, including online orders.
Even though, companies take the hassle of shipping off your plate when you order on line, you will feel it in the pocket book. In order to guarantee a timely arrival, you may have to pay more, but there is some good news regarding online shopping and shipping.
Phillip Dengler, co-owner of BestBlackFriday.com, pointed out a few changes in shipping over the past year...
"One of the bigger changes this year is Amazon's minimum order size to qualify for free shipping is now only $25. It was $49 last holiday season, and Amazon lowered it to $25 this past May."
Dengler went on to say...
"At Wal-Mart, the minimum order size to qualify for free shipping was $50 last year. But it's now $35 and Wal-Mart upgraded free shipping to a two-day option. "
Below is a list of popular stores and their shipping deadlines. Also listed is the classic way to send something, The US Post Office and Fed EX.
Shipping deadlines
Amazon:
Friday is the last day for free shipping on qualifying orders over $25 on Amazon.com.
Monday is the deadline for standard shipping
Dec. 22 — Two-day shipping (Free with Prime)
Kohl’s
Monday by 11 p.m. Central Standard Time - Standard
Dec. 19 by 1 p.m. Central Standard Time - 2-Day Shipping
Dec. 20 by 1 p.m. Central Standard Time - 1-Day Shipping
Macy’s
Dec. 20 by 5 p.m. - Free Standard Shipping (With purchase of $99 or more.)
Dec. 21 by noon - Express
Dec. 24 by 10 a.m. - In-Store Pickup
Dec. 24 by 10 a.m. - Same-Day Delivery
Target
Varies by Item. Free shipping can apply for orders made through Dec. 23.
Dec. 19 by noon - Premium 2-Day Shipping
Dec. 22 by noon - Express 1-Day Shipping
Toys R Us
Monday by 11:59 p.m. - Free Shipping
Dec. 20 by 3 p.m. - Expedited
Dec. 20 by 11:59 p.m. - Express
Dec. 24 by noon - In-Store Pickup
Walmart
Wednesday - Freight
Dec. 19 - Standard
Dec. 21 - Rush
FedEx
Friday - Ground
Monday - FedEx Home Delivery
Dec. 19 - Express Saver
Dec. 20 - FedEx 2-Day and 2-Day a.m.
Dec. 21 - FedEx Standard Overnight, Priority Overnight, and First Overnight
Dec. 25 - FedEx SameDay and SameDay City (Priority & Standard)
UPS
Monday - UPS 3 Day Select
Dec. 20 - UPS 2nd Day Air
Dec. 21 - UPS Next Day Air and UPS 2nd Day Air (Saturday Option)
Dec. 22 - UPS Next Day Air (Saturday Option)
USPS
Thursday - USPS Retail Ground
Dec. 19 - First-Class Mail Service
Dec. 20 - Priority Mail Service
Dec. 22 - Priority Mail Express Service
For a complete list of stores and their shipping deadlines go to Freep.com and happy shipping!