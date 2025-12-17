Dollar Tree Raises Prices Again, Frustrating Indiana Shoppers
Many Indiana residents prefer to shop at Dollar Tree, a simpler shopping experience compared to larger stores, and for unbeatably low prices on everyday essentials. However, recent price changes at Dollar Store locations in Indiana have shoppers feeling the pinch at checkout, with potentially more increases on the way.
Indiana customers are used to the predictability of being able to walk into a Dollar Tree and load up on ultra-low-cost goods. But Dollar Tree’s famous price point — which, incidentally, is now $1.25 — is something fans of the store shouldn’t get too comfortable with. Not only are the days of $1 items at Dollar Tree long gone, but in the coming years, the once-affordable discount retailer is likely to shift toward increasingly expensive inventory.
Budget-conscious shoppers have reported that Dollar Tree has quietly raised its prices on a handful of items to $1.75 from $1.50 throughout 2025, according to TheKrazyCouponLady.com.
During its November earnings call, Dollar Tree chief executive Michael Creedon emphasized, "We still have 85% of our stores at $2 or less. Think about that. You walk in, and you're finding value around every corner. We think our customer is really pleased with that."
While it remains unclear which Dollar Tree products will be impacted in the next round of price increases, it is a good idea to keep in mind that you can no longer depend on Dollar Tree items only being $1.25 and to leave a little wiggle room in your budget.
