Dogs In The Zoo Returns To Downtown Kalamazoo

Those of us that have dogs as pets can tell you that they are handful to take care of but the joy they provide is second to none. Seeing the excitement, they have when you return home, the warm cuddles, and endless memories create a bond that could never be broken. Alos, everyone thinks their dog is the cutest and just a blessing to the world.

Most of the time, a trip to the dog park or to get a pup cup is enough to make your dog's day, but every now and then, going the extra mile is worth it. The smallest things can make your dog happy but being around other dogs and endless love, makes them feel like the most important thing ever.

That's why Dogs in the Zoo is the perfect event for not only dogs but owners as well. Dogs in the Zoo will be returning for another year of canine filled fun in Downtown Kalamazoo. Dogs in the Zoo will transform the Kalamazoo Mall into a canine wonderland for families, but most importantly, dogs to enjoy.

Are You Attending Dogs In The Zoo?

The Downtown Kalamazoo Collective is hosting Dogs in the Zoo on August 9th, and the festivities kick off at Noon. WWMT reports:

Guests can enjoy paw printing activities and special dog ice cream treats as they await the larger events of the day — including a hot dog eating contest and a “Doggie & Me Look Alike Contest.”

This is one of the many events that the Downtown Kalamazoo Collective holds per year hoping to bring the community together and use the Kalamazoo Mall as place where residents and visitors can shop, enjoy local cuisine, and enjoy cool events. Dogs in the Zoo is just an opportunity to get the dogs in on the action.