Do you wish you had an animal that would just sit around with you and binge-watch t.v. all day? Then Trixie would be the perfect companion.

Trixie, our guest for Dog Days, is about 2 years old. She's a little camera shy and seems to have a slight aversion to men. At least, when she first meets them. She had no problem immediately running up to me (a woman) but, it took Dana sitting on the floor at a distance for a few minutes before Trixie felt comfortable.

And, when I say camera shy...I mean it. Every time I pulled out my phone to try and take a picture this was the look that I got:

Otherwise, Trixie is very affectionate and, in general, just wants to relax and do her own thing. A perfect couch potato buddy.

According to Katie Timber, from the SPCA of SW Michigan, Trixie's perfect home would probably be on the quieter side. If there are children in the home, Trixie would do better with older children. And, again, it may take her a minute to warm up to any men in the household.

Trixie is up to date on her shots and ready for her new home! If you're interested in being this cutie's forever home, simply stop by the SPCA of SW Michigan during their regular business hours or contact them here.

The 6th Annual Puppy/Kitten Shower

We are right around the corner from Spring (hallelujah). With that, comes a surge of puppies and kittens that will need foster homes as well as forever homes. To help them prepare, the SPCA of SW Michigan is hosting a puppy/kitten shower on April 16th from 11 am to 3 pm.

In true baby shower fashion, there will be games, raffles, cake, and more. All that they ask is that you bring a puppy or kitten-related gift or donation. They're looking for things like:

Kitten & Puppy food - both wet and dry

Heating pads and thermometers

Scales

Baby pools

And more. You can see the full list and all the details about the upcoming Puppy/Kitten shower here.

