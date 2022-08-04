Ready for Some Love? Little Poppy is Up for Adoption Today

Today, for Dog Days, we had the pleasure of meeting little Poppy.

Poppy is three months old and the sibling to a previously featured Dog Days animal, Cosmo:

Unfortunately, most of Poppy's siblings have been adopted leaving her feeling a bit lonely at the SPCA of SW Michigan. Hopefully, we can remedy that today.

Poppy was slightly timid in the studio which is understandable considering it was a brand new environment. However, she slowly felt comfortable exploring and was perfectly fine with me holding her. She did seem a little hesitant around the microphone though. And, was a bit uncooperative while I was trying to take a picture. But, in the cutest way...

Those ears, though!

According to Katie, Poppy held her own against the bigger dogs and treated them with a kind of indifference. Impressive for such a tiny thing. Poppy is up to date on her vaccines, microchipped, and ready to bring her time in the shelter to an end. If you're interested in adopting Poppy or any of the other animals currently available for adoption, you have a couple of options.

You can either stop by the SPCA of SW Michigan during their normal business hours. They're located at 6955 W Kl Avenue in Kalamazoo. Or, just give them a call. You can find contact information and hours at spcaswmich.org.

Fostering and Volunteering

We talk about fostering and volunteering a lot because...it's always needed!

As a reminder, with fostering you are not financially responsible for food, medications, or toys. All you're providing is a place where the animal in question can catch a break from the shelter and just relax. It helps the animal destress while also socializing them making them even more likely to be adopted.

For those interested in volunteering, which includes tasks like dog walking, IT work, front desk help, and more, you can find all the needed information here.

