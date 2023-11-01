Playful Pitbull Mix Looking For Kalamazoo Area Home

This adorable, treat-driven, playful pup could be the perfect addition to your family.

After having 2 pitbulls that lived with me for 10 years, pass away within 3 weeks of each other, I can tell you that the love these rescue babies give you is unmeasurable. That's why I want to introduce you to Bear. Here's what Katie Timber from the SPCA of Southwest Michigan had to say about this adorable baby,

He's a 5-year-old male large breed who has been with us for 6 months. Bear is full of love and treats are a surefire way to his heart. Walks and playtime are his joy, Bear would love to be your solo companion on these adventures.

Bear

It absolutely breaks my heart that the dogs below, especially Swayze, have been waiting for so long to find their forever homes. Maybe you could go to the SPCA of Southwest Michigan and meet them in person.

