Looking to Adopt in Kalamazoo? Check Out 3 Month Old Lisa

I swear this dog is part fox.

Meet Lisa. Lisa is about 3 months old but, might be older. She's a little shy, very kind, and desperate for love and attention. She kept trying to sneak in kisses every second while Katie was telling us all about her. Check out the live Facebook video below:

Lisa is a slender dog and, thanks to her colors, would easily be mistaken for a fox if she was spotted from a distance. She has a bit of a foxy demeanor too. Excited but wary, if that makes sense. Since she is a puppy, she should adapt rather easily to any home. But, as always, it's a good idea to arrange a meet and greet with your other dogs prior to adoption.

You can set that up anytime at the SPCA of SW Michigan.

Should you be interested in adopting Lisa, you can contact the SPCA of SW Michigan here.

Before You Go

Your pet deserves a photoshoot! The SPCA of SW Michigan is holding a fundraiser pet photoshoot this Saturday (3/4). All they're asking for is cash, pet food, or pet supply donation in return for the photos. Read more below:

They're going to be providing props, too, so I am fully confident that these will be adorable.

I have a lot of compassion for dog owners in SW Michigan during our crazy winter season. You both have to brave the frigid and icy conditions so they can use the bathroom and, you have to find ways to keep them entertained when you're stuck indoors.

While winter may be winding down, it's never too early to plan for next year, right? Check out these winter activities perfect for your dog:

