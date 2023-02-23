Due to the icy road conditions today, Katie Timber from the SPCA of SW Michigan was unable to join us in studio. But, that doesn't mean we're ignoring the animals!

This is Grace. Grace, who was supposed to be our guest today, is about 6 months old, has medium to long hair, and is apparently very social. Katie described her as "sassy"

Via/ Katie Timber Via/ Katie Timber loading...

You can barely see it in the below photo, but Grace also has a tiny white dot just below her nose. It's so cute:

Via/ Katie Timber Via/ Katie Timber loading...

Grace is also very social and gets along with all animals. Dogs, other cats, and kids, too. She's up to date on all of her vaccines and is ready to find her forever home. If you would like to adopt Grace, contact the SPCA of SW Michigan at (269) 344-1474, by email at info@spcaswmich.org, or just stop by during their regular business hours.

They're located at 6955 West KL Avenue and are open Monday - Friday from 11 am to 7 pm and on Saturday from 11 am to 4 pm.

As well, if Grace isn't for you, feel free to check out the other animals up for adoption at the SPCA of SW Michigan. There are so many there that are looking for their forever homes. See them all here.

Get our free mobile app

I want to help the animals but, I'm not in a place where I can adopt.

Especially these days, that's very understandable. Even without adopting these animals, there are still ways you can make a difference.

You can volunteer. The shelter is always in need of dog walkers, help with the front desk, help with IT work, kennel maintenance, and beyond.

You can donate. Donating money or goods goes a long way at the SPCA of SW Michigan. For example, $10 pays for a 10-day rescue quarantine, $50 pays for shots and parasite treatment, and $100 pays for all shots, spaying/neutering, and microchipping. You can also find a wish list for items needed, like puppy food, here.

You can foster. Through the foster program, you're simply providing the space. The SPCA covers all food and medication costs. With fostering, you're giving an animal a much-needed break from the shelter while simultaneously helping them become more sociable. It's a win-win.

If nothing else, you can share the articles we write about these animals so they can find their forever homes faster.

Curious about upcoming events at the SPCA of SW Michigan? Make sure to follow them on Facebook.

Look: Lions at Denver Zoo Prove That All Cats Love Boxes Look at the lions at the Denver Zoo playing with a ton of boxes. These pictures of Denver Zoo lions prove that all cats love boxes.