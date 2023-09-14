12-Week-Old Kalamazoo Puppy Looking For Home

Child-friendly Rex is perfect for a Southwest Michigan family. #DogDays

We are in a strange time where the purchase of "designer dogs" is on the rise while adoptions have dropped dramatically. There is no better time to adopt as animal shelters are filled to capacity with a large variety of breeds, sizes, and ages.

That's where this adorable doggie who looks like he's part dog and part fawn comes in. His name is currently Rex, but if you adopt him and give him his happy, forever home you can name him whatever you want. Stop by the SPCA of Southwest Michigan to meet Rex and other fur babies who need homes. And...good luck not falling in love.

You can watch Rex's appearance on the radio for Dog Days below.

Dog Days Pet of the Week

Name: Rex

Rex Age: 12 Weeks

12 Weeks Weight: 17.3 pounds

17.3 pounds Breed: Mixed

Mixed Shots: Completed

Completed Available for Adoption: YES

The SPCA of Southwest Michigan is open for adoptions Monday through Friday from 11 AM to 7 PM and on 11 PM to 4 PM on Saturday.

Click here to check out other dogs available for adoption. Click here for available cats.

If you'd like to help the SPCA of Southwest Michigan get these adorable dogs and cats the food and medical treatment they need you can click here to donate. You can also help out by volunteering your time to the SPCA of Southwest Michigan. Get more info by clicking here.

