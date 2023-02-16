12 Week Old Fudge, in Kalamazoo, Needs to Find a Happy Home

If you ever needed a picture-perfect definition of "puppy eyes", you need to meet Fudge.

Fudge is currently up for adoption at the SPCA of SW Michigan along with his sister, Cheesecake. Fudge loves to snuggle and is incredibly gentle. He did very well with Katie Timber's young child even when she grabbed his face. So, he would be a perfect family pet.

And, look at that face!

Fudge is about 12 weeks old and ready to find his forever home. While he looks a bit sad in these photos (wouldn't you if you lived at a shelter?) he does love to play and is even a little talkative when he gets comfortable with his surroundings.

If you're interested in Fudge, stop by the SPCA of SW Michigan during their normal business hours to say hello and see if he's right for you and your family. You can find the SPCA's address and contact information here.

Empty the Shelters Event Extended

If you didn't know, the Bissell Foundation sponsors Empty the Shelters events across the country. Including Kalamazoo at the SPCA of SW Michigan.

Until 2/22, adoption fees will be reduced especially for the long-stay animals. Or, animals that have been at the shelter for 6 months or longer. Learn more below:

You can see all of the adoptable animals currently at the SPCA of SW Michigan here.

If you decide to get a puppy, make sure you have friends that will throw you a puppy shower!

