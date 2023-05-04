Especially if you're a single adult, finding a chill animal as a companion is such a blessing in my personal opinion.

If you're looking to adopt a cat, allow me to introduce you to Felix. Felix is a 10-year-old cat who needs a new home.

Unfortunately, he had an accident in his carrier, so I couldn't get a good picture of him. But, he's a gorgeous cat. He's on the larger side for a cat and his demeanor was calm and curious. And, the accident in the carrier was a fluke most likely due to stress. He has no problem with the litter box in normal situations.

The great thing about adopting an older animal is, they're already trained. You're not going to have to worry about the crazy antics of a young kitten. Instead, you and Felix can just relax on the couch together after a long day.

No animal should be confined to a shelter, especially, a senior animal. If you think you're the perfect fit for Felix, contact the SPCA of SW Michigan today to learn more about how to bring him home.

Empty the Shelters

The SPCA is currently participating in the Bissel Foundation's Empty the Shelter event where adoption fees are lowered to just $25.

There are a number of animals that are currently at the SPCA of SW Michigan that are in need of forever homes. Especially those that have been at the shelter for over 3 months. Here are just a few:

See all of the animals currently available for adoption here.

If Felix does come home with you, perhaps you both could take some time to enjoy nature. Perhaps you could sit on your patio and listen to the local birds. Something Felix would probably love:

