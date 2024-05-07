Extremely Contagious Illness Now Spreading In Michigan Schools

While we're out of the colder months in Michigan and seeing fewer cases of illnesses such as the flu, springtime brings a rise in other sicknesses, such as the common cold, sinus infections, and allergies. And one highly contagious disease is now affecting school-aged children to be aware of in Michigan.

Extremely Contagious Illness Spreading In Michigan Schools

Throughout the Midwest, there has been a rise in cases of an illness that affects children and more cases are showing up in Michigan. Symptoms such as a fever and runny or stuffy nose appear like the common cold. According to Pediatric Clinic PC, there has been an increase in cases of the Coxsackie virus, also known as hand, foot, and mouth disease. This highly contagious illness primarily spreads quickly among young children due to the proximity of students in classrooms and on playgrounds. Kids under age 7 are most at risk for HFMD.

Symptoms of HFMD include:

Fever.

Sore throat.

Feeling sick.

A rash of small blisters on the hands, feet, and inside the mouth.

Fussiness in infants and toddlers.

Loss of appetite.

According to the CDC, the best way to prevent the spread of hand, foot, and mouth disease is through hand washing. Because the disease is so contagious, those with the illness should limit their exposure while they have symptoms. Most people with hand, foot, and mouth disease get better on their own in 7 to 10 days. There is no specific medical treatment for HFMD.

