Michigan Restaurant Named Best Spot For Takeout Food In The U.S.

When we need a break from the kitchen in Michigan, we are lucky enough to have so many incredible restaurants to do the cooking for us. And when you don't want to dine in, getting your favorite restaurant meals to go is a great alternative. Fortunately, we don't have to travel nationwide for great takeout food. Michigan is home to one of the best restaurants in America for takeout.

Canva/Grey Ghost Instagram Canva/Grey Ghost Instagram loading...

Michigan Restaurant Named Best Spot For Takeout In The U.S.

Eat This, Not That chose restaurants nationwide that have stepped up their take-out meal game from Chefs who mastered ways to prepare their best dishes in a to-go format. And one Michigan restaurant landed on the list for having one of the best takeout dishes in the U.S.

Get our free mobile app

According to Eat This, Not That, Grey Ghost in Detroit, MI is the best food for a fine dining experience in the comfort of your home:

Named after a Prohibition-era rum runner along the Detroit River, Grey Ghost's menu will hit a high note with meat-eaters (filet mignon is on the menu) and veggie lovers (kale tempura is, too). The Dry-Aged New York Strip is served with a bright chimichurri sauce. Take home some carrot tartare, too, for some fine dining.

Other fine-dining menu items include the Chicken Croquette, Lamb T-Bones, and Oysters On The Half Shell.

And they also have the classics available like crispy french fries with cajun seasoning.

Or a juicy cheeseburger topped with a runny egg. Whatever you choose, Grey Ghost proves to be the best takeout restaurant in Michigan and America.

Read More: The Cheapest Fast Food Joint in Michigan Only has 16 Locations

10 Top Rated Michigan Restaurants Now Ranked Best In The State According to Yelp, these top-rated restaurants in Michigan are the best in the state. Gallery Credit: Jessica Poxson