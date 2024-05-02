Here&#8217;s When Farmers&#8217; Markets Across SW Michigan Open For 2024 Season

Here’s When Farmers’ Markets Across SW Michigan Open For 2024 Season

Canva

Tis the season for fresh produce and baked goods!

As much as I love sleeping in on the weekend there's one thing I will always wake up early for: a good old fashioned farmers market.

WKFR logo
Get our free mobile app

My local farmers' market is my favorite way to start the weekend because it's got everything I need! From fresh roasted coffee, to delicious baked goods and breakfast sandwiches, and locally grown ingredients for when TikTok recipe inspiration hits.

The season is only just beginning:

Farmers' Markets Across SW Michigan Open For 2024 Season:

A sure sign of summer, here's where you can buy your fresh produce, baked goods, farm-raised meats, and crafts across SWMI this season!

Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon

4 Drive-In Diners to Visit Across SW Michigan

Here are several classic drive-in diners across SW Michigan that are open for the season and worth the drive!

Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon

The Seven Wonders of Southwest Michigan

Filed Under: allegan, farmers market, Holland, Kalamazoo, portage, southwest michigan, vicksburg, west michigan
Categories: Articles, Food, Michigan, Shopping

More From WKFR