4 Michigan Towns Named Best Places To Visit For A Summer Vacation
There are so many reasons why Michigan is the perfect summer vacation destination. Its stunning natural beauty, beautiful lakes, and incredible outdoor adventures make for an unforgettable experience. That's why it's no surprise that four Michigan towns were recently named the best places in the Midwest for a summer vacation.
World Atlas recently released their list of 7 Coolest Towns in the Great Lakes for a Summer Vacation, and taking four spots on the list were these amazing towns in Michigan. And World Atlas gives their reasons why these are the best spots for summertime pleasure.
Cheboygan, Michigan
The coolest part about visiting this town is vacationing on budget for an immersive experience of some of the best landscapes in the Wolverine State.
Port Huron, Michigan
Port Huron is a celebratory summer vacation destination where two rivers meet and one lighthouse eye spectates spectacular sunrises. Port Huron’s close relationship with the water is too infectious not to join!
South Haven, Michigan
Nestled between the sparkling blue and green forests to the east, South Haven frames your adventures along the idyllic beaches.
St. Joseph, Michigan
St. Joseph strikes the perfect balance with low crowds and seven exquisite beaches, making it one of the best beach towns.
Whether you're already a resident of the Great Lakes State or plan to visit, you're sure to have an unforgettable summer vacation in any of these four incredible towns.
