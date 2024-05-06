4 Michigan Towns Named Best Places To Visit For A Summer Vacation

There are so many reasons why Michigan is the perfect summer vacation destination. Its stunning natural beauty, beautiful lakes, and incredible outdoor adventures make for an unforgettable experience. That's why it's no surprise that four Michigan towns were recently named the best places in the Midwest for a summer vacation.

Canva Canva loading...

4 Michigan Towns Named Best Places For A Summer Vacation

World Atlas recently released their list of 7 Coolest Towns in the Great Lakes for a Summer Vacation, and taking four spots on the list were these amazing towns in Michigan. And World Atlas gives their reasons why these are the best spots for summertime pleasure.

Canva Canva loading...

Cheboygan, Michigan

The coolest part about visiting this town is vacationing on budget for an immersive experience of some of the best landscapes in the Wolverine State.

Port Huron loading...

Port Huron, Michigan

Port Huron is a celebratory summer vacation destination where two rivers meet and one lighthouse eye spectates spectacular sunrises. Port Huron’s close relationship with the water is too infectious not to join!

Canva Canva loading...

South Haven, Michigan

Nestled between the sparkling blue and green forests to the east, South Haven frames your adventures along the idyllic beaches.

Canva Canva loading...

St. Joseph, Michigan

St. Joseph strikes the perfect balance with low crowds and seven exquisite beaches, making it one of the best beach towns.

Whether you're already a resident of the Great Lakes State or plan to visit, you're sure to have an unforgettable summer vacation in any of these four incredible towns.

Read More: Michigan Is Home To The Oldest Lilacs In The Entire Nation

The 11 Best Beaches in Michigan on Great Lakes If you're looking for Michigan's Best Great Lakes Beaches, look no further than US News' 2024 ranking of the Best Beaches on the Great Lakes. Using beach and water quality, surrounding amenities, and attractions, among other criteria, US News has selected the 11 best beach options. Gallery Credit: Scott Clow