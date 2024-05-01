West Michigan’s Only Authentic German Beer Garden Shares Opening Date

Now in its 3rd season the outdoor venue claims to be the, "first authentic German-style Beer Garden in Southwest Michigan."

So, what does that even mean?

Similar to the beer gardens in Germany, Steinspark Biergarten in Portage, Michigan features an all-outdoor space. This is basically one huge backyard where friends can gather, eat, drink, and be merry!

There's a limited beer-bar with plenty of seating and community tables-- a signature feature of German beer halls, for a true biergarten experience. Steinspark is meant to be a very casual and communal setting meaning you can stay and enjoy a couple beers with friends or make new ones at the community table-- don't be shy!

What's On Tap?

German beer, of course! Find authentic dunkels, kölschs, and pilsners both on tap or bottled. Yes, the draft beer comes in one of those classic big beer steins! You'll also find wine, hard seltzers, soft drinks, and even a few local beers on the menu.

Steinspark is considered a beer garden and food truck park so you can either order traditional German food like schnitzel and pretzels from Steinspark, order from the rotating selection of local food trucks.

2024 Opening Date

One of my favorite things about Steinspark is the vibe; it's a very casual, communal space to gather so stay as long or as little as you'd like. Get lost in the deep conversation of a first date, meet up with family and friends, stick around to play yard games or enjoy live music, or just take your food to-go.

Find Steinspark at 2603 E. Milham Ave. located near the Air Zoo; open 5 days a week starting May 8, 2024.

