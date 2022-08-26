Do You Agree This Is Michigan’s Favorite Drinking Game?
Michiganders love to have a good time and sometimes that involves playing some fun drinking games.
So what is Michigan's favorite drinking game? Spoiler Alert it's not Beer Pong.
How Did Soliate Bliss Figure Out Michigan's Favorite Drinking Game?
Solitare Bliss said by using Google search data, they combed through more than 3,100 phrases such as “yard pong” and “beer die table” to figure out the most popular drinking games across the nation. Some states are a little more creative than others when it comes to their favorite game, while others prefer some tried and true classics.
What Is Michigan's Favorite Drinking Game?
The number one drinking game in Michigan is Cornhole.
How Do You Play Cornhole?
-Cornholehowto.com offered up advice to playing Cornhole.
-Find a nice flat surface on your lawn, in a parking lot, the beach, etc.
-Set up your boards directly facing each other with 27 feet between the front edge of each board.
-Cornhole can be played with 2 or 4 players.
-Pick which side of the board you’ll throw from.
-In a 4-player game, your partner’s pitching box will be directly across from you.
-In a 2-player game, if you start throwing from the left side of the board, you’ll walk directly across to the other board, and throw back from the right side.
-Pick your bags (4 for each team) and get ready to play!
Watch: How To Play Cornhole For Beginners
