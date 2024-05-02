Beware: Highly Contagious Disease Now Spreading In Ohio Schools

As the weather warms up In Ohio, certain illnesses have decreased in the Buckeye State. While there has been a decrease in flu cases throughout the state, there has been an increase in other illnesses making their rounds. And one highly contagious disease is affecting school-aged children in Ohio.

Highly Contagious Disease Cases Spreading In Ohio Schools

According to Ohio Pediatrics, there has been a spike in cases of the Coxsackie virus, also known as hand, foot, and mouth disease. This highly contagious disease primarily affects young children and quickly spreads due to the proximity of students in classrooms and on playgrounds. Hand Foot And Mouth Disease is characterized by sores in the mouth, hands, and feet.

According to the Mayo Clinic, because the disease is highly contagious, close contact should be avoided:

Because hand-foot-and-mouth disease is highly contagious, people with the illness should limit their exposure to others while they have symptoms. Keep children with hand-foot-and-mouth disease out of their child care setting or school until fever is gone and mouth sores have healed.

Symptoms of HFMD typically include fever, sore throat, and a rash of small blisters on the hands, feet, and inside the mouth. While most cases are mild and clear up on their own within a week, some children may experience complications such as dehydration or secondary infections. Frequent hand washing can help reduce the risk of infection and disinfecting commonly touched surfaces such as desks, door knobs, and toys is also recommended.

