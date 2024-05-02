Squishing This Invasive Bug In Ohio Could Cause Big Problems

Canva Canva loading...

There are many things we're looking forward to now that the weather finally feels like Spring in Ohio. Enjoying more outdoor activities is first on the list. But there's one pesky part about the warm weather arriving...more bugs. And there is one bug that you should avoid squishing as it can cause a big problem.

Don't Squish This Invasive Bug In Ohio

We start to see several invasive bugs in the Spring in the Buckeye State. These bugs emerge to feed and reproduce—insects such as the spongy moth and the Emerald Ash Borer. And one insect is showing up leaving homeowners looking for ways to ward off these invaders.

The brown marmorated stink bug is a problematic pest for fruits, vegetables, and other crops—not to mention a nuisance inside the home. But avoid squishing this bug for several reasons. According to Terminix, stink bugs produce a smelly chemical in a gland on their abdomen when disturbed or squished. That foul-smelling chemical attracts other stink bugs into your home. And that smell that can linger for hours and even days. The fluids they produce can also cause skin irritation for some people.

The best way to remove stinkbugs from our home is to use a vacuum cleaner to help you remove them—whether alive or dead. But be sure to empty your vacuum cleaner immediately to keep the smell out of your home and keep the scent from acting as a draw to other stink bugs.

