You Could Go to Jail For Being Annoying in Grand Rapids, Michigan

How would you enforce the 'annoying' law? Asking for a co-worker.

Laws have been a thing for a long time. In fact, the first known laws were said to be written in 1792 BC according to Civics and Citizenship Education. Laws in Grand Rapids haven't been around for quite that long as it became a city with a Government in 1850 AD. That doesn't change the fact that laws that were deemed necessary when they were enacted tend to become hilariously ridiculous over time. That's why Grand Rapids comes through the books every 40 years to weed out the outdated and downright embarrassing laws. A great example of this would be the annoying law according to MLive,

Grand Rapids City Commission is nixing a 38-year-old section of city code that states “no person shall willfully annoy another person.”

Here's the kicker. They didn't strike down the law because it's a dumb law. On March 11th, 2014, 38 years after the law took effect, they removed the language of the law because it was too vague. By the way, 'willfully annoying' someone could get you up to 90 days in jail.

On the flip side of this, there is a Michigan town that added a new annoying law fairly recently according to NBC News,

Brighton, west of Detroit, passed an ordinance in 2008 making it illegal to repeatedly tick off another person in ways that “serve no legitimate purpose.”

In summary, you can be annoying in Grand Rapids, but not Brighton. Got it. Let's explore more hilariously outdated Michigan laws.

