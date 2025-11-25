Many Michigan residents plan to travel for the holidays or to escape the snow and cold, heading to the Great Lakes state. However, Michigan travelers are urged to cancel travel plans immediately to places that are now too dangerous to visit.

Michigan Residents Warned 'Do Not Travel' To These Locations

According to the U.S. Department of State, travel advisories are regularly reviewed based on several risk factors, including health, terrorism, and civil unrest. Travel advisory levels range from Level 1, which means exercise normal precautions, to Level 4, which means do not travel there. Traveling to these places could be dangerous for Michigan residents who do not heed the warnings.

In Level 4 countries, the U.S. government may have " limited ability” to step in should travelers’ safety or security be at risk, according to the State Department.

A new Level 4 warning for the Northeast African nation of Sudan cautions of “extreme health risks and limited availability of medical care” and warns that medical evacuation could be required at a traveler’s expense.

“Do not travel to South Sudan due to risk of unrest, crime, kidnapping, landmines, and health threats,” the travel advisory reads.

Ecuador’s advisory has been revised to Level 2, where travelers must exercise increased caution, adding terrorism to the list of existing threats that include crime, unrest, and kidnapping.

Michigan residents are urged to check the full, updated list below of 'DO NOT TRAVEL' destinations.

The Updated 2025 U.S. Government 'Do Not Travel' List Traveling to unique and exotic places rather than the usual tourist traps can be quite an adventure. However, it's crucial to research your destination thoroughly.

While every trip comes with some risk, requiring you to mind your surroundings and take some precautions, there are some places you should probably avoid because the risks far outweigh the benefits.

The United States government has a helpful website that lists travel advisories that are in place for countries all over the world, ranking the risk from Level 1 through Level 4.

You should NOT travel there if a country is issued a Level 4 advisory. As of November, the countries below are on the 'Do Not Travel' list.