Michigan Residents Now Warned “Do Not Travel” To These Places
Many Michigan residents are planning to travel for the upcoming holiday season. However, officials have released a list of places deemed too dangerous for Michigan residents to visit.
According to the U.S. Department of State, travel advisories are regularly reviewed based on several risk factors such as health, terrorism, and civil unrest. Travel advisory levels range from Level 1, which means exercise normal precautions, to Level 4, which means do not travel there. Traveling to these places could seriously threaten Michigan residents who do not heed the warnings.
Each level has a specific warning for travel including:
- Level 1- Exercise Normal Precautions
- Level 2- Exercise Increased Caution
- Level 3- Reconsider Travel
- Level 4- Do Not Travel
Residents are also warned to take Level 3 travel as seriously as Level 4. These areas may experience high crime rates, political instability, widespread disease outbreaks, or active conflict zones. According to U.S. News, crime, kidnapping, and terrorism are common risk factors associated with Level 4 countries. In Level 4 countries, the U.S. government may have " limited ability” to step in should travelers’ safety or security be at risk, according to the State Department.
Currently, 24 areas are listed as Level 3 on the travel advisory list. Michigan residents are urged to check the list below of Level 4 'DO NOT TRAVEL' destinations. If you are already in a country with a "Do Not Travel" advisory, the government advises you to leave as soon as it is safe.