Michigan lakes are renowned for offering premier freshwater fishing opportunities, featuring an abundance of diverse fish species. However, residents are being warned to avoid eating fish from several lakes that could cause severe health problems.

Michigan Residents Warned: Do Not Eat Fish From These Lakes

Michigan offers some of the best freshwater fishing in the U.S., with opportunities for bass, walleye, trout, salmon, pike, and more. While Michigan lake fish are a healthy food choice, the state has issued a "Do Not Eat" advisory for fish tested from three lakes and a pond, which showed high levels of dangerous chemicals.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has issued new "Do Not Eat" fish advisories for all fish species taken from waterbodies located in southwest Michigan. The fish showed high levels of perfluorooctane sulfonate, or PFOS. These chemicals are used for waterproofing clothes, papers, packaging, cleaning products, pesticides, or firefighting foams. MDHHS said in the advisory:

“When these fish were tested, MDHHS found high levels of PFOS, and we want Michiganders to be aware that eating fish from these waterbodies could possibly lead to health problems in the future.”

The advisories apply to the following waterbodies:

Hopewell Indian Mounds Pond in Wyoming.

Luvis Lake in Grandville.

Porter Lake in Grandville.

Spelman Lake at the Wyoming Clean Water Plant.

Waterbodies under advisories will also have signs posted around them, according to MDHHS.

