Many Michigan residents have personal belongings with them daily for convenience and to stay organized and prepared. However, experts warn that carrying some items could lead to severe consequences.

Experts Warn Michigan Residents Do Not Carry Around These 6 Items

According to World Population Review, Michigan is now the 13th most dangerous state in America. Theft is the most common crime in the U.S., and fraud and robbery follow closely behind. And there are certain items Michigan residents might be carrying could make you a likely target for thieves.

Get our free mobile app

Canva Canva loading...

According to Discover, millions see money and personal information fall into the wrong hands. While it may be easy to call a bank or credit card company to cancel a card, some items may not be easy to remove from a thief's hands once they have access. And if you're carrying items with sensitive information, you may be asking for trouble.

Canva Canva loading...

Authorities urge Michigan residents to only keep items they need in their wallets, like driver's licenses, credit and debit cards, and health insurance cards. Because passports are hard to forge, a real one will be accepted more easily than other stolen documents, so experts say only carry it if it’s your primary identifier. And if you're still using checks as a form of payment, only carry a couple of checks and not the whole book.

Michigan residents are urged to check the list below for other items and avoid carrying them around.

Experts Warn Michigan Residents Do Not Carry Around These 6 Items Carrying these items could make you a likely target for thieves in Michigan. Gallery Credit: Jessica Poxson