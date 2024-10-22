Both Michigan's cherry and peach crops suffered devastating losses this season.

West Michigan's WOODTV 8 reports the USDA has declared a disaster for 11 Michigan counties.

Have you noticed anything different this year? Personally, my family faced some serious sticker shock at the stores this summer when it came to the astronomical price of peaches. I think I had maybe one peach all summer!

According to the Michigan Ag. Council Michigan produces more than 21.2 million pounds of peaches each year, but thanks to a changing climate that number is dwindling drastically. Sadly, 2024 was the second year in a row famers in the Michiana area have faced loss of their peach crop.

What About the Cherries?

According to a press release Michigan cherry farmers lost nearly 75% of their crop this season,

...after a mild winter and warm, wet early season conditions led to significant insect and disease damage.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wrote the U.S. Department of Agriculture of Michigan's dire sweet cherry situation back in August 2024 and now in October as disaster has been officially declared for the following Michigan counties:

Antrim

Benzie

Charlevoix

Crawford

Grand Traverse

Kalkaska

Leelanau

Manistee

Missaukee

Otsego

Wexford

What Does This Mean?

You know how much pride we Michiganders take in our cherries. In fact, Michigan held the record for the World's Largest Cherry Pie two different times.

This disaster declaration makes it possible for Michigan farmers to apply for low-interest federal loans to cover part of their losses, in addition to other special assistance programs offered. Find more details here.

