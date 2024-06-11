Wait, There Are Actually Cheese Caves In Michigan?

Calling all cheese lovers!

I was born and raised in Michigan and I consider myself to be a cheese enthusiast, so how am I only just hearing of this now? Tell me I'm not the only one who had no idea we actually have cheese caves here.

Get our free mobile app

Why is that so important? Well, maybe it's not. I just think it's cool! I love caves and I love cheese, why not explore both at the same time?

cheese cave michigan cheese cave - Canva loading...

I guess when I think of cheese caves I think of some rustic farm where the same family has been producing certified-local cheese in the same province of Italy generation after generation. They do have strict cheese industry laws there, you know!

You may have even seen those recent viral TikTok videos explaining the giant government cheese surplus stored away in caves outside of Springfield, Missouri. As someone who used to live in Springfield I can tell confirm yes, the cheese reserves at the Springfield Underground complex are real.

So, What's the Deal With Michigan's Cheese Cave?

Up in northern Michigan in Leelanau County you'll find Leelanau Cheese, an award-winning producer of fine cheeses most notably their raclette.

Yes! Raclette as in that ooey-gooey melty cheese that's notoriously very stinky yet oh so delicious.

leelanau cheese suttons bay Leelanau Cheese - Google Maps loading...

Leelanau Cheese says they use a natural cave ageing process similar to those in Europe:

The cheese cave is a structure developed to imitate the style and function of traditional aging caves in Europe. It is specifically designed to monitor and maintain optimal temperature and humidity conditions for the maturation of our cheese. In this environment, the wheels of cheese will develop flavor while aging.

The creamery is located in Suttons Bay and open to all visitors Monday-Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., closed Sundays. See how the cheese is made, catch the "exciting process of curd hooping" around 10 and 2 o'clock on Tuesdays!

The Cheese Cave in Leelanau County