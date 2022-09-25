Did You Hear It Too? Loud Sound Reported In Multiple Michigan Cities

On Saturday night multiple cities in Ionia County had people report hearing a loud boom.

According to Wood TV Residents in Lake Odessa, Clarksville, Sunfield, and Ionia say the loud boom was heard around 8 pm on Saturday, September 24th.

What Did People In Michigan Hear?

Henry said: a couple of nights ago the same thing happened in Newaygo County! .. someone said it was cannons to keep fruit trees safe from frost

Nick said: It came from East Lansing. It’s MSU’s Big Ten Championship hopes going up in smoke!

Roberta said: We hear them and feel them in Muskegon all the time. One time it was at 5:00 in the morning. Shock my windows.

Stephine said: Lots of people in Lapeer heard a loud boom tonight too.

Terin said: Heard it on M66 10 minutes north of Nashville

Lindsey said: Heard it in Allegan

Dale said: Given there have been many different locations. I assume military aircraft. Could be practicing fast response. Crank it up and boom.

Cindy said: On west side of Portland, my usually calm dog was freaking out.

Gayle said: Yes, Caledonia area Almost like a short thunder sound.

Bill said: Gender reveal party gone wrong.

Renae said: I live in cooper township and I thought I heard thunder around 7:30-8 last night

Tim said: Floyd Mayweather dropped his wallet.

Roman said: Someone I know fell off her couch

Anthony said: My bet is on a meteor exploding in the sky. If it was tannerite you wouldn’t hear it for miles and miles If it was a meth lab there would be a police and fire report. If it was a sonic boom from an airplane that pilot is going to lose his ability to fly because that is illegal over land.

Anne said: It sounds like it was across the state. Thus, my guess would be a military aircraft testing the sound barrier. I am not military but ask some people associated with the air force.

Sharron said: We heard it last night. It shook the whole house. We were watching a movie and the boom nearly bounced me out of my chair. My husband and I went outside to check to make sure everything was okay. Didn't see anything.

Chad said: Sorry had Taco Bell and didn’t agree with me.

Raeann said: I thought it was a tire blowing out on a semi

