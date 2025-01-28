Why is This Michigan Rapper Going Viral For Her Beef With Lyft?

In case you missed it, this locally-based lawsuit is making headlines across the globe.

Everyone is talking about Detroit rapper Dank Demoss a.k.a. Dajua Blanding who is suing the popular rideshare company for size discrimination. Everyone seems to be picking sides in this argument, but what really happened?

According to MLive Blanding and her legal representation Marko Law have filed a lawsuit against a Lyft driver after the driver, known only as Abraham, told her she was too big to fit in their car.

The rapper has been very open about her weight, claiming to weigh just under 500 pounds, and managed to capture the incident on her cellphone. In the video the driver can be heard apologizing to Blanding suggesting she re-book her ride with a larger vehicle.

Were Blanding's size and concern for their tires justifiable reasoning for the driver to refuse a ride? The legal team at Marko Law claim,

Under the law, refusing someone transportation due to their weight is no different than refusing someone transportation based on their race or religion...Refusing someone transportation based on their weight is not only illegal, but dangerous

In the video Blanding can be heard stating her case to the driver claiming she can fit in similar cars. However, driver Abraham ended up cancelling her ride assuring her she wouldn't be charged. Now, Blanding is moving forward with a multi-million dollar lawsuit.

Blanding claims she is sticking up for others and hopes future riders will never face a situation similar to hers. In a reply to Blanding's video Lyft commented,

Please know that we don't condone discrimination of any kind, and we're really committed to making things right for you.

