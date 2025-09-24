With impressive stats under their belt, the Lions are ready to showcase their strength against a struggling Browns team.

The 2-1 Detroit Lions will take on the 1-2 Cleveland Browns in Detroit this Sunday. On paper, this should be a blowout victory for the Detroit Lions. Detroit has the 2nd most rushing touchdowns in the NFL (6) and the 2nd most receiving touchdowns (7). Meanwhile, the Browns are 15th in rushing TDs (2) and 28th in receiving touchdowns (3). The Lions have scored the second-most points (103) so far this season.

I think we're going to see the Lions' defense cause multiple turnovers and sack the Browns QB at least 3 times Sunday. However, we can't forget the Browns ended up beating the Packers last week. Nobody had that on their bingo card. So, anything is possible.

When is the Detroit Lions Game this week?

The Detroit Lions will host the Cleveland Browns in Week 4 of the 2025/2026 NFL season, on Sunday, September 28th, 2025. Kick off is at 1 PM Eastern Time.

How can I watch this week's Detroit Lions game?

Figuring out how to watch the Lions' game each week has become a complicated mess. That's why we've provided a list of all Michigan TV stations and streaming apps that will carry this game below.

What TV channel is playing the Detroit Lions vs. the Chicago Bears game?

Detroit: WJBK F - Fox 2 Detroit.

Flint-Saginaw-Bay City: WSMH - Channel 66.

Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, and Battle Creek: WXMI - Channel 17.

Lansing: WSYM - Channel 47.

Traverse City-Cadillac: WFQX - Channel 32

What other networks and apps are streaming the Detroit Lions vs. the Chicago Bears game?

Fox

Fox One

Fox Sports

Sling TV

Hulu + Live TV

NFL+

NFL Sunday Ticket

Fox Sports

YouTube TV

You will need a paid subscription to all of the apps listed above.

