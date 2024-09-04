New Pure Michigan Spoof Brutally Calls Out Detroit Lions Bandwagon Fans

The Pure Michigan parody account has done it again!

A spoof on the classic Pure Michigan tourism campaign commercials we all know and love featuring Michigan's "bad boy" Time Allen, these Not So Pure Michigan videos tell the other side of the story of life here in The Mitten.

These surprisingly accurate parodies have spread across Michigan-- and then some! Not So Pure Michigan has gained national attention from Barstool, Sports Illustrated, and The Wall Street Journal.

With football season officially underway the Mitten-mocking account has just bestowed a new gem upon us Detroit Lions fans! This time poking fun at the new cast of character you'll find sporting Lions jerseys this season:

Yes, we're all drinking the Honolulu Blue Kool-Aid this year!

Getty Images Detroit Lions fans

Riding the wave of success with this new Detroit Lions team is easy, but where were these new bandwagon fans for the last 30+ years? That's what Not So Pure Michigan asks,

There's a new Lions fan and they expect to win it all this year...expecting at the very least a Super Bowl blowout win so they can FaceTime it to the world of just how awesome they are...but some of the longtime fans are nervous

Being a Lions fan isn't for the faint of heart! Sure, it's easy to get caught up in all the hype and excitement but you better be in it for the long haul; We need you to there to celebrate the wins and we'll need your shoulder to cry on when the ref makes a bad call.

Check out the full (NSFW- language) video below:

