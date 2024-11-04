Dan Campbell Leads Detroit Lions To Historic 7-1 Start In 2024

Proof that the 2024 Detroit Lions is not only the best team in the NFL but it's the best Lions team in History.

The Detroit Lions fought off the nasty weather and questionable referees in their 24-14 victory over the Green Bay Packers Sunday. This is the third year in a row that the Lions have won in Green Bay. In this game, they did it in the pouring rain without two of the best defensive players. The ability to find a way to win in different areas of the game is what will no doubt make Dan Campbell the NFL coach of the year.

The Detroit Lions now have 7 wins and one loss. The last time the Lions went 7-1 was in 1956. That year they finished with a 9-3 record. The best starts in Lions history is when they went 8-1 in 1954 and 1931. The Lions are playing a tough 6-3 Texans team next Sunday night in Houston. If they win that game, this will be the best start in Lions history. This year the Lions already have their best season in the Superbowl era which began in 1967. The Lion's best seasons in the Super Bowl era when it comes to win/loss percentage is 1970 (10-4) and 2023 (12-5).

The Lions somehow pulled out a victory even after Branch was wrongly ejected from the game.

So, are the Detroit Lions the best team in the NFL in 2024? The answer is a clear yes. Sure, the Lions (7-1) are half a game behind the Kansas City Chiefs (7-0). However, the Lions are blowing teams out of the water while the Chiefs are just barely pulling out victories. Detroit has 110 net points on the season so far. Kansas City only has 50 net points. The only chance the Lions will get to face off against the Chiefs this year would be the Superbowl. Right now, the scenario is very likely.

Go Lions!

