Detroit Lions Nearly Break Franchise Single Game Score Record
Detroit Lions proved unstoppable as they had a jaw-dropping victory over the Tennessee Titans Sunday.
The Detroit Lions are now 6-1 after an exciting home victory against the Tennessee Titans beating them 52-14. They now have 100 net points which is number 1 this season by far. The most the Lions have scored in a single game is 55 points. That happened in November of 1997 when Detroit beat Chicago 55-20. The Lions have scored 52 points two other times in history but it's been a minute. They beat the Packers 52-17 in 1952 and 52-35 in 1951. You can see more single-game Detroit Lions stats from State Muse by tapping here.
Is Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell ‘Mike Ditka 2.0?’
Additional eye-opening statistics from this game include the number of Lions who scored and the fact that this is the fourth straight game that the Lions have scored over 30 points.
7 Detroit Lions Who Scored against Tennessee Titans October 27th, 2024
- David Montgomery's 7-yard touchdown run.
- Jarhmyr Gibbs's 70-yard touchdown run.
- Brock Wright's 8-yard touchdown reception.
- Amon-Ra St. Brown's 1-yard touchdown reception.
- Sam LaPorta's 3-yard touchdown reception from running back Montgomery.
- Kalif Raymond's 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and 7-yard touchdown reception.
- Jeff Bates kicked a 51-yard field goal and 7 successful extra-point kicks.
The 6-1 Detroit Lions will play the 5-2 Green Bay Packers next Sunday at 4:25 PM in Green Bay. The Detroit Lions is one of only four teams in the NFL that has never made a Super Bowl appearance. Many experts predict that statistic will change this year. Go, Lions!
The 25 Greatest Detroit Lions of All Time
Gallery Credit: Jacob Harrison
Inside Detroit Lions Coach Dan Campbell’s Stunning $4.5M Former Estate
Gallery Credit: Crain Homes: Ashley Crain