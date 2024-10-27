Detroit Lions Nearly Break Franchise Single Game Score Record

Detroit Lions proved unstoppable as they had a jaw-dropping victory over the Tennessee Titans Sunday.

The Detroit Lions are now 6-1 after an exciting home victory against the Tennessee Titans beating them 52-14. They now have 100 net points which is number 1 this season by far. The most the Lions have scored in a single game is 55 points. That happened in November of 1997 when Detroit beat Chicago 55-20. The Lions have scored 52 points two other times in history but it's been a minute. They beat the Packers 52-17 in 1952 and 52-35 in 1951. You can see more single-game Detroit Lions stats from State Muse by tapping here.

Tennessee Titans v Detroit Lions Getty Images loading...

Is Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell ‘Mike Ditka 2.0?’

Is Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell ‘Mike Ditka 2.0?’

Additional eye-opening statistics from this game include the number of Lions who scored and the fact that this is the fourth straight game that the Lions have scored over 30 points.

7 Detroit Lions Who Scored against Tennessee Titans October 27th, 2024

David Montgomery's 7-yard touchdown run.

Jarhmyr Gibbs's 70-yard touchdown run.

Brock Wright's 8-yard touchdown reception.

Amon-Ra St. Brown's 1-yard touchdown reception.

Sam LaPorta's 3-yard touchdown reception from running back Montgomery.

Kalif Raymond's 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and 7-yard touchdown reception.

Jeff Bates kicked a 51-yard field goal and 7 successful extra-point kicks.

Tennessee Titans v Detroit Lions Getty Images loading...

The 6-1 Detroit Lions will play the 5-2 Green Bay Packers next Sunday at 4:25 PM in Green Bay. The Detroit Lions is one of only four teams in the NFL that has never made a Super Bowl appearance. Many experts predict that statistic will change this year. Go, Lions!

The 25 Greatest Detroit Lions of All Time These are the 25 greatest Detroit Lions of all time, according to Pro Football Reference's Approximate Value ratings. Gallery Credit: Jacob Harrison