Michigan K-12 Schools Must Say No To DEI To Receive Federal Funds

The Trump administration is ordering K -12 schools in Michigan and the U.S. to certify that they follow federal civil rights laws and eliminate diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs. Some Michigan schools could lose funding if they don't comply.

A notice sent by the Department of Education informs top Michigan and U.S. education officials that schools have 10 days to sign a document certifying their schools are in “compliance with their antidiscrimination obligations,” which the Trump administration has determined means no DEI initiatives.

The certification asks state and school leaders to sign a “reminder of legal obligations” acknowledging their federal money is conditioned on compliance with federal civil rights laws. Schools and states that use illegal DEI practices can face a loss of federal funds, including grants and contracts, and can be held liable under the False Claims Act.

“Federal financial assistance is a privilege, not a right,” Craig Trainor, acting assistant secretary for civil rights at the Education Department, wrote in the letter. “When state education commissioners accept federal funds, they agree to abide by federal antidiscrimination requirements,”

“Unfortunately, we have seen too many schools flout or outright violate these obligations, including by using DEI programs to discriminate against one group of Americans to favor another based on identity characteristics in clear violation of Title VI,” he added.

It specifically threatens Title I funding, which sends billions of dollars a year to America’s schools and targets low-income areas. The federal government set aside more than $18.38 billion for Title I. Nearly 90% of U.S. school districts benefit from the program.

