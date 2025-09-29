Copper’s Dog House Moving To Larger Location On Downtown Kalamazoo Mall

Almost 2 months ago, Copper's Dog House in Downtown Kalamazoo had their window smashed, some machines damaged, and cash taken from their establishment. The break in and robbery left Owner Joey Gamrat with a decision to either repair the current shop to reopen or look for a new home for his business venture.

He learned from the repair company that if he decided to go that route it would take him at least 12 weeks before he could open again, which he said made his decision much easier. With the timeline given to him, Gamrat said it wouldn't make sense to reopen in the same location and began looking for alternatives.

After learning the news and pivoting to finding a new space, something not far from the original location came up. I believe this was intriguing to Gamrat as he wanted to stay in the Downtown Kalamazoo area to serve the customers they have gotten to know and love.

MLive via MSN reports:

Copper’s Dog House is moving down the street to 348 S. Kalamazoo Mall. The restaurant has been closed since August, after its walk-up window was smashed. The new space is larger and will allow the restaurant to expand their menu and add indoor seating. The restaurant will also offer catering and space for larger events in the new location. The new location is the former home of Artisan Sandwich Company, which closed in April.

The new location is expected to open during mid-October, bringing back some of Kalamazoo's favorite hot dogs.