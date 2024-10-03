Michigan Homes Could Experience a Rodent Invasion This Winter

Bitter-cold temperatures and lots of wet snow are expected to hit Michigan this year. The cold weather will be pushing rodents to find a new warm home and they're not paying rent.

The Farmer's Almanac predicts below-average temps and above-average snowfall this winter for Southwest Michigan. The critters that live outdoors are going to hate it more than we will. That's why they will be invading our spaces. Who should we look out for and how do we keep our homes free of these furry invaders?

Raccoons invading Michigan homes in the winter. Canva loading...

Get our free mobile app

Many critters will attempt entry into your home. One of my friends had Raccoons removed from their attic recently. However, it's the small ones that can be the real pests. Small mice, chipmunks, and squirrels will find a way to stay warm in your home.

Squirrels and Chipmunks invading Michigan homes in the winter. Canva loading...

Steps to Prevent Rodents From Entering Your Home From the CDC

Locate holes inside and outside of your home.

Seal all holes.

Do not leave food exposed inside your home.

Surprisingly, mice can fit into holes as small as the width of a pencil. The CDC suggests looking in kitchen cabinets, closets, around the fireplace, inside the attic, basement, and crawl spaces for gaps, cracks, and holes.

Get more helpful tips on where to look for secret entrances for rodents on the inside and outside of your home from the CDC by tapping here.

Rodents invading Michigan homes in the winter. Canva loading...

READ MORE: 3 of the Snowiest Places in the U.S. are in Michigan

Most Deadly/Dangerous Animals In Michigan If you see any of these animals... best to just walk away. Gallery Credit: Wikipedia