As Summer is winding down in Indiana, the days are already getting shorter, and the temperatures are starting to drop. But when does daylight saving time end in the Hoosier state, and when do we officially "fall back"?

When Does Daylight Saving Time End In Indiana In 2025?

While there have been several attempts to either end daylight saving time (DST) or make it permanent, Indiana still observes the practice of setting the clocks back in the fall and moving them forward in the spring. According to the Farmer's Almanac, DST allows us to make better use of daylight during the longer days of the year:

Moving the clocks forward one hour in the spring grants us more daylight during summer evenings, while moving clocks back one hour in the fall grants us more daylight during winter mornings.

So which day do we "fall back" in Indiana this year?

Daylight Saving Time ends on the first Sunday in November, which is Sunday, November 2, 2025, at 2:00 A.M. On Saturday night, clocks are set back 1 hour (i.e., gaining 1 hour) to “fall back.” Daylight Saving Time ends, and we return to "Standard Time." Sunrise and sunset will be about 1 hour earlier on November 2, 2025. So if you’re an early riser, you’ll enjoy the rays as you have your breakfast. And you’ll “gain” one extra hour of sleep. The bad news? It will be dark by the time most of us get out of work.

Currently, Hawaii and Arizona are the only states that don't observe Daylight Saving Time.

