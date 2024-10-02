Could Potential New Retail Scam Pose Threat to Michigan Shoppers?

This is seriously scary.

After several customers were recently hospitalized while shopping at a Michigan Meijer store I'm worried this potential new retail scam poses a threat to each and every shopper.

According to CBS News Detroit the incident in question happened September 24, 2024 at a Meijer in Fruitport Township near Muskegon, MI. Emergency crews received a call regarding an "unknown noxious gas" which was spreading through the store.

A small plastic bottle found in the store's home goods department was identified as the culprit. When authorities looked back at security footage they noticed the same man that was seen in home goods near the bottle was also seen committing retail fraud as the chemicals were being dispersed.

Coincidence? I think not.

Four shoppers were sent to the hospital after being exposed to the chemicals and were released after being treated. However, the thing I can't help but wonder is:

are thieves distracting shoppers and staff with dangerous chemicals while committing retail fraud the newest retail trend in Michigan, and beyond?

I only ask because if that's not the case and this trend has been around for awhile then this is the first I'm hearing of it; honestly, I'm pretty scared!

Ultimately the authorities believe the suspect created the gaseous cloud using pool chemicals however this person has yet to be identified. Anyone with tips or video recordings related to the incident are asked to contact the Fruitport Twp. Police Department or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

