5 Salons in West Michigan Great For Those with Curly Hair

5 Salons in West Michigan Great For Those with Curly Hair

Photo by Noémie Roussel on Unsplash

If you have curly hair, you know how important it is to have a stylist that listens to your goals and knows how to cut and style curly hair.

So many times in my life, a stylist has said, "It's no big deal, I can work with curly hair." Wouldn't you know it, I usually ended up with an accidental mullet.

Dealing with curly hair on a daily basis, especially if your hair is SUPER curly, can be exhausting when you don't have a haircut that you actually like. Thankfully, there seem to be several options for curly hair stylists in the West Michigan area.

I previously put together a list for the Kalamazoo specifically:

Read More: Need a Curly Hair Stylist? The Kalamazoo Area Has a Few

These happen to be centered in the Grand Rapids area. Check them out below:

5 Salons in West Michigan Great For Those with Curly Hair

Looking for a stylist who specializes in curly hair? These salons in West Michigan can help you out

As a fellow curly-haired human, I wish you luck on your journey of finding the right stylist for you!

Looking for that perfect summer cocktail to sip on? All of these happen to be Michigan-themed:

6 Michigan-Themed Cocktails to Sip On This Summer

Whether you're on the boat, at Lake Michigan, or sitting poolside, here are some thirst quenching Michigan-themed cocktails to sip on 'All Summer Long'!

Here Are 10 Michigan Celebrities I'd Rather See Host Wheel of Fortune

No offense, Ryan Seacrest. But, these celebs, all from Michigan, would also make a great Wheel of Fortune host.
Filed Under: grand rapids, K-Zoo View, Kalamazoo
Categories: Articles, Lists
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From WKFR