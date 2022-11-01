Need a Curly Hair Stylist? The Kalamazoo Area Has a Few

If you're a person with curly hair, you already know how important it is to find a stylist who knows how to work with your hair. After all, there are a lot of ways cutting curly hair can go wrong.

As someone with curly hair, I've, unfortunately, had my fair share of bad haircuts. Like accidental mullets or cuts that made my head look like a giant triangle. Now, I make sure to specifically search out stylists who have plenty of experience with curly hair. The first step, though, is knowing where to go.

On Kalamazoo's Reddit, u/Necessary_Elk8885 asked,

curly stylist in Kalamazoo?

Now, before we get into the suggestions from the comments on that Reddit post, it's important that you know what kind of curly hair you have, right? That way, you can have a better idea of your goals for your hair, what kind of care is needed, and what kind of style you want.

For example, my hair sits comfortably between a 2C and 3A. Or, a mostly loose curl with a little bit of a spiral. However, the scale goes from 2A to 4C. Need some help? Check out this quick video:

Glamour.com also covered this subject in an article that you can read here.

Curly Hair Stylists in the Kalamazoo Area

These are the stylists that were suggested in the above-mentioned Reddit post:

1. Alyssa at Kzoo Curls

Alyssa was recommended more than once. Through her business, Kalamazoo Curls, Alyssa doesn't just style curly hair. She also works to educate, empower, and encourage every person with curly hair. That's according to her website, which you can see here. Because she is a specialist, her availability is extremely limited. While she's not accepting new clients as I write this, that can always change.

See her full website here where you can learn more about her services and contact her with any questions.

Get our free mobile app

2. Amy Caranci Design

Glancing at the website for Amy Caranci Design, I don't see anything that specifically mentions curly hair. But, she was recommended by u/Bamchuck who wrote,

Amy Caranci - source = wife and daughter with spiral curls.

According to her website, Amy has over 25 years of experience and uses cruelty-free products. See her pricing and hours here.

A third option was given, Stephanie at Drue Salon. However, their website didn't list the current stylists or what services they offer so, I didn't feel confident sharing it here. But, if you'd like to explore it further, you can find Drue Salon on Facebook.

If you are a fellow curly-haired person embarking on a new journey of exploring, healing, and transforming your hair, I wish you luck! It can get frustrating at times but, with the right stylist by your side, you can do it!

Looking for a new general stylist? We recently held a poll of the favorite stylists in SW Michigan. Take a look at the results:

And, if you need stylists that are LGBTQ-friendly, check this out:

10 Tips To Keep Your Hair Healthy Through A Michigan Summer In the summer our hair gets exposed to a lot of things that can be super damaging. Here's how to make sure your hair is protected, happy and healthy throughout the sunniest season.