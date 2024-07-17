ALERT-Produce Sold In MI, IN, And OH May Contain Deadly Bacteria

Making sure we eat enough healthy foods is a top priority for ourselves and our families. And that's why many of us buy plenty of fruits and vegetables. However, Michigan, Indiana, and Ohio residents are urged to check refrigerators for this recalled produce sold at stores in these states as it could contain deadly bacteria.

Produce Sold In MI, IN, And OH May Contain Deadly Bacteria

According to the FDA, an Ohio farm has issued a recall after a select number of its produce was discovered to be contaminated with potentially deadly bacteria. Wiers Farm has recalled their whole cucumbers and bagged salad cucumbers after routine sampling found potential listeria contamination. According to the CDC, consuming food contaminated with listeria bacteria can lead to listeriosis. Roughly 1,600 people get listeriosis each year in the United States, and around 260 die from the infection. The recalled products were sold at select Walmart stores in Michigan, Indiana, and Ohio and include the following packaging details:

Product Name: Whole Cucumbers

Size: 1.5-2.5 inch diameter, 6-9 inch length

Product Name: Wiers Farm 2 lb bagged Salad Cucumber

Packaging: clear bag with a blue base

According to the FDA, the cucumbers were not grown or harvested by Wiers Farm, but sourced from out of state, then handled and distributed by Wiers Farm. Customers are urged to throw the products away immediately. Wiers Farms can be contacted with questions or concerns at (419) 933-2161 or by email at customercare@wiersfarm.com.

