Many Michigan homes have at least one Crayola product, as it's one of the most popular brands for crayons, markers, and toys. However, Michigan residents are now being urged to check for Crayola products that have been recalled due to a serious safety hazard that could be deadly.

Potentially Deadly Crayola Products Urgently Recalled In Michigan

According to the recall notice posted by the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the recalled toys contain magnets that can come loose when the seams separate, creating an ingestion hazard. If the high-powered magnets are swallowed, they can attract to each other and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting, and/or blockage of the intestines, blood poisoning, and death. Michigan residents are urged to check for the following products:

CreateOn is recalling about 9,400 Crayola-branded magnetic building cubes. There are two types of products to look for:

The first is a 24-cube set that was sold at Michael's Stores nationwide and online at Michaels.com. The second is a 27-cube set that was sold online at . All the recalled sets were sold between May 2025 and July 2025.

The recall affects both Bold Colors and Glitter versions of the magnetic building cubes, sold in sets of 24 or 27 pieces. Bold Colors sets include red, green, blue, and yellow cubes, while Glitter sets feature purple, pink, blue, and green cubes with glitter coating. Each cube has "Crayola" imprinted on its left side.

Bold Colors, 24 Cubes - Model 1000199, UPC 850067300199

Bold Colors, 27 Cubes - Model 1000243, UPC 850067300205

Glitter Cubes, 24 Cubes - Model 1000205, UPC 850067300205

Glitter Cubes, 27 Cubes - Model 1000250, UPC 850067300250

For more information, consumers can contact CreateOn or visit the Consumer Product Safety Commission's website for recall details under recall number 26-128.

