Many Indiana residents have Crayola brand products in their homes as the company's line of crayons, markers, toys, and more is a popular brand among kids. However, residents are warned that Crayola products are being recalled due to a potentially dangerous and deadly safety hazard.

Potentially Deadly Crayola Products Now Recalled In Indiana

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recalled Crayola product contains magnets that can become loose and pose a hazard to children if ingested. The recall states that the units can “become lodged in the digestive system,” resulting in “perforations, twisting and or blocking of the intestines, blood poisoning, and death.” Approximately 9,400 units have been recalled due to an ingestion hazard posed to children and include the following:

CreateOn is recalling about 9,400 Crayola-branded magnetic building cubes. The products are sold in Indiana and nationwide at Michael’s stores and on the website:

The recall affects both Bold Colors and Glitter versions of the magnetic building cubes, sold in sets of 24 or 27 pieces. Bold Colors sets include red, green, blue, and yellow cubes, while Glitter sets feature purple, pink, blue, and green cubes with glitter coating. Each cube has "Crayola" imprinted on its left side.

Bold Colors, 24 Cubes - Model 1000199, UPC 850067300199

Bold Colors, 27 Cubes - Model 1000243, UPC 850067300205

Glitter Cubes, 24 Cubes - Model 1000205, UPC 850067300205

Glitter Cubes, 27 Cubes - Model 1000250, UPC 850067300250

Consumers should contact CreateOn to receive a replacement set. A pre-paid label will be provided for consumers to return the recalled magnetic cubes.

