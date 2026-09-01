Your vehicle's decals could be advertising your kid's school, your workplace, and when nobody's home. Law enforcement says it's worth reconsidering.

Could the stickers on the back of your vehicle be revealing too much about you and your family? Law enforcement officials warn that at least seven common decals could unintentionally make Michiganders easier targets for criminals. Here’s how to reduce your risk of crimes ranging from theft to abduction.

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Many Michigan drivers may be putting targets on their backs or, more accurately, on the backs of their vehicles. When you spend a lot of time in your car, it’s natural to personalize it with bumper stickers and window decals. Unfortunately, those decorations may reveal far more than your personality.

Certain stickers can tell strangers what kind of dog you own, what you do for a living, where you spend your free time, and even when your home might be empty. Others may reveal where your children attend school or where you work.

Below are several examples of stickers and decals that could give criminals valuable personal information without you realizing it. We found similar versions on Amazon to show you what law enforcement says drivers should think twice about displaying.

Car Stickers That Make You A Target to Criminals

Read More: Michigan Crime Alert: Burglars Love Searching These Surprising Hiding Spots

Read More: Michigan Crime Alert: Burglars Love Searching These Surprising Hiding Spots

It turns out that almost all of the stickers we put on our cars and trucks to celebrate someone in our lives are giving personal info that helps a criminal determine whether we are a target for theft or worse. Take a good look at your vehicle today after reading this. Stay safe out there.