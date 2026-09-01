Michigan Police Warn Common Bumper Stickers Expose Your Family To Crime Risks

Michigan Police Warn Common Bumper Stickers Expose Your Family To Crime Risks

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Your vehicle's decals could be advertising your kid's school, your workplace, and when nobody's home. Law enforcement says it's worth reconsidering.

Could the stickers on the back of your vehicle be revealing too much about you and your family? Law enforcement officials warn that at least seven common decals could unintentionally make Michiganders easier targets for criminals. Here’s how to reduce your risk of crimes ranging from theft to abduction.

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Many Michigan drivers may be putting targets on their backs or, more accurately, on the backs of their vehicles. When you spend a lot of time in your car, it’s natural to personalize it with bumper stickers and window decals. Unfortunately, those decorations may reveal far more than your personality.

Certain stickers can tell strangers what kind of dog you own, what you do for a living, where you spend your free time, and even when your home might be empty. Others may reveal where your children attend school or where you work.

Below are several examples of stickers and decals that could give criminals valuable personal information without you realizing it. We found similar versions on Amazon to show you what law enforcement says drivers should think twice about displaying.

 

Car Stickers That Make You A Target to Criminals

 

 

It turns out that almost all of the stickers we put on our cars and trucks to celebrate someone in our lives are giving personal info that helps a criminal determine whether we are a target for theft or worse.  Take a good look at your vehicle today after reading this.  Stay safe out there.

 

Michigan's Cold Case Deck of Cards: Dealing Unsolved Crimes

Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County has put Michigan's cold cases on a deck of playing cards and distributed them in jails and prisons across the state, as well as into communities. The hope is that these long unsolved cases will find answers. This series will reveal one or two cards a week until the entire deck is available.

Gallery Credit: Scott Clow

 

 

The 10 Top Crimes People Were Arrested For in Michigan

The personal injury lawyers at Omega Law Group recently conducted a study to determine what crimes Michigan residents were most frequently arrested for. Using data compiled by the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) Crime Data Explorer, they determined the 10 Top Crimes People Were Arrested For in Michigan between 2021 and 2022.

Gallery Credit: Scott Clow

Filed Under: Crime, Evergreen, Michigan, Wednesday Wisdom
Categories: Articles, Dana & Jess In The Morning

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