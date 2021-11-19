Could Detroit Lions’ Tim Boyle Be The Next Tom Brady or J.T. O’Sullivan

The headline above is a serious question. It doesn't sound like it, but remember, live sports is the best reality show on television. And there wasn't a Tom Brady until there was.

The Next Tom Brady?

And with the Tom Brady documentary hitting the ESPN+ every week, this is maybe a fun fantasy for a Lions fan, since there's isn't much else to look forward to. At the time this is being written - Friday afternoon - Jared Goff's pectoral muscle is in pretty bad shape, and it's starting to look like backup Tim Boyle may be making his first start for the Leos against Cleveland.

Is he the next Brady? He was 4-7 on for Eastern Kentucky one year. (Brady was the quarterback at Michigan) But in all fairness, the Green Bay Packers brought him in as an undrafted free agent and thought enough of him to sign him as one of Aaron Rogers' backups the past three seasons. Oh, and he's tall. (6'4")

But continuing with the Brady comparison, well, there really is none, other than Brady stepped in for injured Patriots quarterback Drew Bledsoe twenty years ago and led the Patriots to the first of their six Super Bowl wins.

Brady played in one game in 2000, his rookie year, and then stepped in in 2001 and never looked back. Boyle has played in 11 games for the Packers, attempted 4 passes, and completed three. It's more likely he's the next J.T. O'Sullivan or Mike McMahon than the next Brady. But what if, just what if? That's why you watch the games every week.

