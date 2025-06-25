Many Michigan grocery stores are conveniently open for customers 7 days a week. However, one major chain is urging customers to prepare in advance, as all locations in Michigan will close on the same day.

Major Grocery Chain Will Close Michigan Locations On The Same Day

While many Michigan residents prefer online shopping to purchase household goods, a significant percentage of consumers still shop in stores every week. Several popular retailers are also open on holidays, making it convenient to buy any last-minute gifts or food items. However, some businesses are announcing holiday closures as consumer habits change and to prioritize employees.

Many retailers have recently changed their policies to close their doors on holidays such as Thanksgiving and Christmas, allowing employees to enjoy those days with their families. One retailer is observing another holiday and will close all Michigan locations.

Whether you're looking for some last-minute additions to your cookouts or gatherings, it's a good idea to get those items before the holiday, as Costco will close its doors on the Fourth of July, like several other major holidays, allowing employees to celebrate this national holiday. This is a consistent policy for Costco, as they also close for New Year's Day, Easter Sunday, Memorial Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day, and Christmas Day.

Many major retailers, including Walmart, Target, and Meijer, will be open; however, they may close earlier than usual depending on location.

