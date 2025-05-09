Many of our favorite grocery stores in Michigan are conveniently open 7 days a week for our shopping needs. However, Costco has confirmed an upcoming closure of all Michigan locations for 24 hours that customers of the big box brand should prepare for in advance.

Costco Confirms All Michigan Locations Will Close On The Same Day

Michigan shoppers are loyal to Costco stores because membership offers plenty of perks, including exclusive deals on bulk food, cheap gas, and a delicious food court. However, Costco recently announced that shoppers must plan as the company will observe an upcoming holiday and all locations will be closed.

Several retail stores in Michigan have special holiday hours or will remain open. And while it's great for shoppers to grab last-minute items, more companies have decided to close their doors completely for an important reason: to allow employees to enjoy the holiday.

Whether you're looking for some last-minute additions to a cookout or filling up your gas tank before a holiday road trip, it might be a good idea to get those items before the holiday. Costco will observe the Memorial Day holiday and close all Michigan locations. The retailer will be closed for 24 hours to allow employees to spend time with their families and enjoy the holiday. Along with Memorial Day, Costco is closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas Day, New Year's Day, Labor Day, Easter, and July 4th.

